Milan-Blanchard, Mary E.

WOLCOTT: Mary E. Milan-Blanchard of Wolcott, passed into God’s hands on Tuesday morning, April 02, 2019. She was one of five children born to Walter G. and Olive M. (Cline) Kiphut of Wolcott/Huron area. She was born in Elsa, Texas, on January 01, 1932, where her parents lived briefly, before returning to Wolcott/Huron. She is predeceased by both her parents, her husband – William Milan, a brother – Robert J. (Hermie) Kiphut, and 2 sisters – Maebelle (Donald) Pitts and Joyce (Colin) Moorcock, her son – William Lee Milan, a daughter – Sheila M. Milan, a step-daughter – Mildred E. Hughes/Daigle, and son-in-law – David R. Sprague. She is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Angelica L. Milan, and two great-grandsons, David Jr. and Daniel Killough of MS. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crocheting, traveling/site seeing, some television, going to the movies, and classic country music. In her last few months, she also enjoyed telling her personal stories about her childhood and growing up in Wolcott/ Huron. She enjoyed being with people with similar interests. Over the course of many years, she was a member, at one time, of the South Butler Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Forever Young Senior Citizens, as well as, a member of the Wolcott Baptist church. She worked for Comstock Foods in the 1960’s and for a number of years after that at the Cornish Home in South Butler. Later, she retired from Seneca Foods in Marion and East Williamson. She leaves behind; her sister – Naomi (Richard) Randall of Auburn, NY, her children – Bonney (Stanley Hyde) Milan, Steve (Nora) Milan, Patricia (Larry) Green, all of Wolcott, NY., and Colleen (Chuck) Willis of Bailey, MS., several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a few great-great nieces and nephews, a few cousins and a special cousin, Gloria C. Huckle of Pinellas Park, FL. Also left behind were Dale (Roger) Milliman and Mary J Smith (Jo) whom were family to her, as well as Robert Baker, Paula (Buettner) Bixby, and Monica Youells, whom she also grew to love like family. Services and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th beginning at 10:30 AM, at the Wolcott Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.