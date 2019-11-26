Obituaries
Milke, Robert L.
ONTARIO: Robert passed away on November 22, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Milke. Robert was also predeceased by his brother, William. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Lillian; children, Tom, Cindy, Judy and Tim; grandchildren, Tony, Ted, Sam, Daniel, Ben and John; great grandchildren, Kinley, Luke and Oliver; sister, Fran and brother, Fred. Robert worked as a foreman for General Railway Signal for his entire career. He was well known around town for his pristine and well maintained gardens. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 10 AM – 12 PM on Wednesday (November 27) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where his funeral service will be held at 12 PM. Interment in Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
