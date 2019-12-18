Miller, Barbara J.

WOLCOTT: Age 89, passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019 at Newark Manor Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd, in 2003 and her son, Michael, in 1956. Barbara is survived by her children, Diana (Randy) Kreger of MD, Sally (Ted) Brown of Sodus, Ricky (Deb) Miller of Wolcott, Lisa (Terry) Brown of Wolcott; grandchildren, Heather (William) Borden of Leicester, Nicky Mahar of Fairport, Wesley Mahar of MD, Tim Brown of Ontario, Kevin Brown of Sodus and Brandi Miller of Wolcott; several great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Barbara was always smiling and had a great sense of humor. She loved cats, country music, dancing and being near the water – but not in it. Barbara always made dinner optional, but dessert was a must. Barb spent most her life in Wolcott, and she cherished all the friends she made. She was also a lifelong Member of the Wolcott Ladies Auxiliary. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Her Memorial Service will start promptly at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com