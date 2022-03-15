Miller, Bradley Joseph  “Brad”

WALWORTH: Passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday March 12, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital at the age of 60. Brad was born to W. Jack and Emma “Banner” Miller on Monday, May 15, 1961. He is predeceased by his loving mother Emma and niece Megan Miller. Survived by wife Wendy “Benedict” Miller; his devoted children Michael (Autum) Miller, Jessica Miller, Charles Pollay, James Pollay; granddaughter Brooklyn, father Jack (Peggy) Miller; brothers Gregory (Laurie) Miller, Douglas (Jan) Miller, Matthew (Jill) Miller; sisters-in-law; Sherry Verstraete, Dawn (Robert) Auerhahn, and Gail Benedict; brother-in-law William (Jennifer) Benedict; his many cherished nieces and nephews and His beloved Beagle, Rooney.

Brad worked as a press operator for Koch Container for years until retirement. He never met a stranger for he had friends wherever he ventured, he always knew someone there. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending football Sundays with his family. He enjoyed sharing stories of racing at Spencer Speedway, reminiscing of fun times growing up with his brothers, the time he spent being a volunteer firefighter and looking back on spending time with his kids; he had a fun story for just about anything and everything. Brad also loved to cook; always trying new recipes or reading a new cookbook, and he would talk to anyone about his love for classic cars. He was known for being so caring and loving to those around him and giving the best hugs. He will be so deeply missed by all whose lives were touched by such an amazing man.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2 to 5PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon NY 14502. All other services will be private. In keeping with his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers, everyone is encouraged to wear black, yellow Steelers attire. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Brad may be directed to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.