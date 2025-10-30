Miller, Carolyn Joyce

SALISBURY, NC: Carolyn Joyce Miller, 78, of Salisbury, NC, passed away on October 28, 2025, after a long illness.

She is survived by her children, Tanya Miller of Oswego, NY; Brett (Kaya) Miller of Salisbury, NC; and Shane (Sara Mansfield) Miller of Fayetteville, NY; her sisters Marilyn Miller of Cherry Creek, NY, and JoAnn (Mark) Vallequette of Endicott, NY; her grandchildren John Miller and Madison Miller of Salisbury; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her daughter Heather Miller Pilkington, her brother Jerry Miller, her nephew Carlton Steen, and many dear aunts and uncles.

She was born in Towanda, PA, to Carlton and Evelyn (McKean) Miller and attended nursing school in Broome County where she became friends with a student from Lyons, NY, named Linda Miller, who introduced Carolyn to her brother, Wayne. They were married in 1967 and raised their four children in Lyons. Carolyn subsequently married William Stell of Lyons in 1978 and they moved to Oswego in 1983, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and her MBA from SUNY Oswego while working full-time for the Oswego County Health Department, where she continued to work until her retirement in 2009 and subsequent move to Salisbury, NC.

Carolyn’s greatest joys in life were family, friends, and faith. She was rightfully proud of her educational accomplishments as well, and the service she provided to the community through her work at the health department. She touched so many lives in Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina, and her loss will be deeply felt.

Per Carolyn’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Contributions may be made in her name to The Horse Protection Society of North Carolina, The Life Church in Salisbury, NC, or Paws Across Oswego County.

