Miller, Chad W. 

MARION/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on April 30, 2022 at the age of 50. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Marion Leonard, Robert Leonard; Uncle, Danny Leonard; aunts, Bonnie Leonard, and Mary Leonard. Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nicole Leggue; daughters, Autumn, Shaylyn, and Adrianna Miller; mother, Amanda Leonard; father, Patrick Miller; sister, Angela Fisk; uncle, Bobby (Sue) Leonard; aunt, Kim Leonard; sisters-in-law, Michele (John) Beasaw, Lisa Leggue; dog, Zeke; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Chad loved spending time with his kids, playing guitar, going to concerts and working on others race cars. He just loved to help others out.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 6th, 5PM-7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 7PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to one’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com