Miller, Dr. Thomas Darrell

MACEDON: On November 16, 2020, Dr. Thomas Darrell Miller, loving husband to Judy, and professor emeritus at Nazareth College, passed away at the age of 73. Tom was born June 29, 1947 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Darrell and Martha Miller (McFarland). He is survived by his sister, Senator Nancy King of Montgomery Village, Maryland; daughter Kelly Sanson (Derrick) of Macedon, and son Jeffrey (Kristin) of Medina, Ohio. Tom also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren Mitchell, Hannah, Rachael, and Cael and his faithful dog, Danny. Tom received his Ph.D. from the University of Buffalo in 1983 and his J.D. from UB in 1994. Tom loved his job as a professor of Speech Language Pathology and neurophysiology at Nazareth College for almost 40 years. While Tom loved his academic pursuits, he was truly a Renaissance man and his outside interests ranged from NASCAR to hunting and fishing to his passion for all things cinematic and a range of music from bluegrass to rock and roll. Due to Covid no calling hours will be held at this time and a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to UR Medicine Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Tom’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.