October 13th 2022, Thursday
Miller, Elizabeth Mary (Roberts)

October 13, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: age 58 passes away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Myrtle Beach, SC where she resides. Elizabeth (Liz) was born in Elizabeth, NJ and moved to Newark, NY when she was 7. Liz was a 1982 graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School in Geneva, NY and attended Florida Atlantic University for a short time. 

Liz was predeceased by her father Francis (Frank) Roberts and husband Kevin Miller. Liz is survived by her mother Mary Roberts of Newark, domestic partner Michael Damick of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother Andrew Roberts, sister and brother-in-law Kathryn (Roberts) DeMarco and Robert DeMarco. Liz is also survived by 2 nieces and a nephew. 

Liz will always be remembered for her humor, friendship, and beauty.

