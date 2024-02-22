Miller, Gail Benedict

MARION: July 13, 1956 ~ February 21, 2024 (age 67)

Born July 13, 1956, to William C. And Phyllis (Brooks) Benedict of Marion, NY and died February 21 surrounded by her loving family.

Survived by her sons Jason (Amy) Ellsworth and Nicholas (Melanie) Flugel. Adored Nanie to Laney Ellsworth, Kaylee, Baker and Audrey Flugel. Sister to Sherry Verstraete, Dawn (Robert) Auerhahn, William (Jennifer) Benedict, and Wendy Miller. Also survived by her companion Paul Buyck, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and her faithful four-legged sidekick Rosie.

Gail was the very successful proprietor of Roses in the Hedgerow, a favorite destination to browse, shop, visit, get inspiration, or just pet Miss Rosie. Gail loved flowers, gardening, the outdoors, photography, or anything rusty, dusty, or junk. A little bit of tweaking, perhaps a bow, some grapevine, a sprinkle of glitter and it became a masterpiece under her hands. Family was her heart.She loved her boys and their families, especially her grandchildren. Bi-weekly sibling lunches were looked forward to and so very important.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 11 AM at the funeral home. Committal to follow at Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario, NY.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home in Ontario, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY.

To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.