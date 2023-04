PALMYRA: Died on Monday. April 24, 2023 at the age of 69. Private burial with military honors will be In St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra.

Tommy was born on November 24, 1953 in Rochester, NY the son of Louella and Thomas F. Miller Jr. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Tommy’s service to our country.

Thomas is predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother Louella; sisters Carole Ann (Craig) Jablonski and Louise (Gary) Rothfuss; brother Kenneth (Kathryn) Miller; special niece Caitlyn (Adam) Bacon and many other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

