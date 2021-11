MARION: Entered into rest on October 31, 2021 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her husband, Carl; daughter, Shirley (Miller) Spring.

Survived by daughter, Nancy (Lynn) Marone; son, Barry Miller; grandchildren, Amanda (Patrick) Donaldson, Cory Marone, Melissa Spring, Jordan Spring; several nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in memory to the Shirley Miller Spring Scholarship Fund, Marion Central School, 4034 Warner Rd., Marion, NY 14505