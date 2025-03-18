Miller, Kelly Lee

ROSE: Kelly Miller, 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 11, 2025.

He was born in on, December 31, 1973 in Asheville, NC, but most of his life he lived in Wayne County. Kelly is the son of the late, Bill and Linda.

He is survived by several aunts and uncles, plus many cousins who loved him dearly.

After graduating from North Rose-Wolcott High School he went to work at Spinco, a set-up operator, in Lyons for many years.

Kelly was known for his love of reading books, Star Wars, and especially his cats.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

A celebration of life will be held April 30th at 4:00PM, at Huron Presbyterian Church, 6424 N. Huron Rd., Wolcott, NY .