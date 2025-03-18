What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Miller, Kelly Lee

March 18, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

ROSE: Kelly Miller, 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 11, 2025.

He was born in on, December 31, 1973 in Asheville, NC, but most of his life he lived in Wayne County. Kelly is the son of the late, Bill and Linda.

He is survived by several aunts and uncles, plus many cousins who loved him dearly.

After graduating from North Rose-Wolcott High School he went to work at Spinco, a set-up operator, in Lyons for many years.

Kelly was known for his love of reading books, Star Wars, and especially his cats.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

A celebration of life will be held April 30th at 4:00PM, at Huron Presbyterian Church, 6424 N. Huron Rd., Wolcott, NY .

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.