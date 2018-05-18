Miller, Kenneth J. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 16, 2018 at age 85. Predeceased by parents: Jacob and Blanche Miller; brother: Darrell Miller. Ken proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of the Williamson American Legion Post #394 and the Williamson Fire Company. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn “Poopsie,” adored children: Brian (Sherri) Miller, Lisa (Jeff Bliek) O’Neil, Gary (Tracy Nolte), Stephen (Laurie), Amy (Mike Tunley) Miller; grandchildren: Ryan O’Neil, Lindsay Burch, Ashley Hill, Stephanie LeRoy, Halie and Shane Miller, Brittany and Brendan Barres, and Josh Beck; great grandchildren: Kinlee and Madison Burch, Braylon and Jayda Hill, Cooper Ambrose; sister: Marjorie Hillegeer; brother: Paul Miller; sister in law: Marlene Mables, brother in law: LaVern (Dorothy) Hubright; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) May 24, 2018 from 2-4pm and 6-8p at Young Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on (Friday) May 25, 2018 at 1:30pm at the funeral home followed by burial with military honors in Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson American Legion. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com