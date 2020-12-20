Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 20th 2020, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Miller, Leila (Thoms)

by WayneTimes.com
December 20, 2020

PALMYRA: Leila (Thoms) Miller, age 87, passed away on December 16, 2020, due to COVID-19. She is survived by two children, Cathy (Ron) Wilson and James (Jaci) Miller; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Betty DiSanto and Paul Thoms. She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Frank T. Miller; son, David A. Miller; brother, Charles Thoms, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Henry DiSanto, Jr. Leila was born in Lyons and was the daughter of Charles and Emma (Greenwald) Thoms. She was raised in Lyons and was a graduate of Lyons High School. After graduation, Leila and two of her best friends moved to California “for an adventure”. That is where she met her husband Frank and they were married June 15, 1956.  Leila, Frank and their three children moved back to New York and settled in Palmyra, where she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Moose Club. Leila worked at the Palmyra Elementary School as a lunch lady for 9 years and truly loved her job.  She later retired from Eastman Kodak Co.  Leila enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.  Interment will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Bloomfield.  Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Miller, Leila (Thoms)

PALMYRA: Leila (Thoms) Miller, age 87, passed away on December 16, 2020, due to COVID-19. She is survived by two children, Cathy (Ron) Wilson and James (Jaci) Miller; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Betty DiSanto and Paul Thoms. She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Frank T. Miller; son, […]

Read More
Blankenberg, Eleanor M

WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on (Friday) December 18, 2020 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband: Jacob Blankenberg; granddaughter: Taylor Rae Bliss and son in law: Terry Dinse. Eleanor was a life-long member of the Williamson United Methodist Church and a member of the Myers Community Hospital Twig Association for many […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square