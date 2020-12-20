Miller, Leila (Thoms)

PALMYRA: Leila (Thoms) Miller, age 87, passed away on December 16, 2020, due to COVID-19. She is survived by two children, Cathy (Ron) Wilson and James (Jaci) Miller; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Betty DiSanto and Paul Thoms. She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Frank T. Miller; son, David A. Miller; brother, Charles Thoms, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Henry DiSanto, Jr. Leila was born in Lyons and was the daughter of Charles and Emma (Greenwald) Thoms. She was raised in Lyons and was a graduate of Lyons High School. After graduation, Leila and two of her best friends moved to California “for an adventure”. That is where she met her husband Frank and they were married June 15, 1956. Leila, Frank and their three children moved back to New York and settled in Palmyra, where she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Moose Club. Leila worked at the Palmyra Elementary School as a lunch lady for 9 years and truly loved her job. She later retired from Eastman Kodak Co. Leila enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Bloomfield. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.