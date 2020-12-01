Miller, Lloyd A.

SODUS: Age 86, passed away at home on November 29, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Jane and daughter Juanita Warner. Survived by his children Eric Miller of Williamson, Mark (Teresa) Miller of Ontario, Ronald (Diane) Miller of Lyons, Arthur (Thomas Hayes) Miller of Syracuse, Katrina Blaszyk of Ontario, Shane (Laura) Miller of Tucson, Arizona. Son-in-law Stephen Warner of Marion. Grandchildren: Jessica (Chris) Wahl, Aleshia (Nathan) Rooke, Amanda (Chris) Reynolds, Emily (Kevin) Briceland, Kristin (Cody Kyler) Miller, Ben (Jackie) Miller, Andrew Miller, Daniel (Mandi) Miller, Adam and Alex Blaszyk, Mickayla and Rachel Miller, Bryce, Evelyn, Hazel and Isadora Miller. Eleven great-grandchildren. Siblings in Pennsylvania: Alene (Earl) Smithmeyer, Tom Miller, Will (Betty) Miller, David (Mary Jane) Miller, Patricia Miller, Gary (Patricia) Miller. Brother-in-law Jerry (Cheryl) Strittmatter, Sisters-in-law Grace (John) Krebs, Arlene Rager, Stella Strittmatter, Delores Miller. Numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Vicki LaRocque and Robin Hakes for your loving care of Lloyd. Lloyd was born on December 17, 1933 to Elmer and Annie Miller of Ashville, Pennsylvania. The 8th of 15 children. He served in the Army in Alaska during the Cold War. In 1956, he married Mary Jane Strittmatter and they moved to Sodus, NY where they started their family. Lloyd was a maintenance mechanic and welder by trade at Seneca Foods, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed hunting at his camp with his friends and family. He was always coming up with innovative ideas to create equipment to make jobs easier. He is known and loved for his witty sense of humor. He had an endearing presence that made others want to be near him. Calling hours will be at Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St. Sodus on Sunday, December 6th from 4pm-7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 7th at 11am at the Church of the Epiphany 105 West Main St. Sodus. Interment following at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fr. Symon Jubilee School, 5823 Walworth Rd, Ontario, NY 14519 (www.frntaiyiajubileeschool.org) or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia in the name of his granddaughter Isadora Miller, 800659 UVA Health Center, Charlottesville, VA 22908.