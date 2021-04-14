Powered by Dark Sky
April 14, 2021
Miller, Karen Lynne

by WayneTimes.com
April 14, 2021
  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

ROCHESTER: Karen Lynne Miller, 71, passed away April 9, 2021 at her home in Rochester.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Volene K. and Lisle F. Miller, of Macedon; and her niece, Molly Miller, of Rochester.

Karen was born in Indiana, PA on June 1,1949  and grew up in Macedon, NY. 

She graduated from Palmyra-Macedon Central School in 1967 and attended SUNY

Albany before taking time off to travel the eastern US coast and Europe.  When she returned to NY, she worked for a time at the University of Rochester and enrolled at Nazareth College to earn her teaching degree. She retired teaching English as a Second Language

at East High School to students from around the world.

Karen is survived by her daughter Amber May-Miller of Rochester; her brothers Rick of Palmyra, Doug (Cheryl) of Macedon, and David (Kit) of Rochester; nieces Jodi (Peter) Fowler of Ballston Lake, NY, and Audrey Drake of Binghamton; nephew Alec (Carrie George) Miller of Rochester; her dear friend Susan Mack of Rochester; and many good friends. 

A Requiem Mass celebrating Karen’s life was held April 14th at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Irondquoit, followed by burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.  Psalms 121

Miller, Karen Lynne

