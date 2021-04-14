Miller, Karen Lynne

ROCHESTER: Karen Lynne Miller, 71, passed away April 9, 2021 at her home in Rochester.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Volene K. and Lisle F. Miller, of Macedon; and her niece, Molly Miller, of Rochester.
Karen was born in Indiana, PA on June 1,1949 and grew up in Macedon, NY.
She graduated from Palmyra-Macedon Central School in 1967 and attended SUNY
Albany before taking time off to travel the eastern US coast and Europe. When she returned to NY, she worked for a time at the University of Rochester and enrolled at Nazareth College to earn her teaching degree. She retired teaching English as a Second Language
at East High School to students from around the world.
Karen is survived by her daughter Amber May-Miller of Rochester; her brothers Rick of Palmyra, Doug (Cheryl) of Macedon, and David (Kit) of Rochester; nieces Jodi (Peter) Fowler of Ballston Lake, NY, and Audrey Drake of Binghamton; nephew Alec (Carrie George) Miller of Rochester; her dear friend Susan Mack of Rochester; and many good friends.
A Requiem Mass celebrating Karen’s life was held April 14th at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Irondquoit, followed by burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Psalms 121
CONNECTICUT/WAYNE COUNTY: 1930-2021 Joyce passed suddenly and peacefully on Saturday April 10th Joyce had been a life long resident of Wayne County NY, up until 2019 when she moved to Connecticut to live with her daughter Jennifer(Jeff)Johnson. She married John Stuck, love of her life, and had 4 children. She was predeceased by her husband […]