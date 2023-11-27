Powered by Dark Sky
November 27th 2023, Monday
Miller, Marilyn A. aka “Poopsie”

by WayneTimes.com
November 27, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 25, 2023 at age 84.

Predeceased by husband: Kenneth Miller; parents: Walter and Jennie Hubright; grandson: Ryan O’Neil; brother: LaVern Hubright.

Survived by her adored children: Brian (Sherri) Miller, Lisa (Jeff Bliek) O’Neil, Gary (Tracy) Miller, Stephen (Laurie) Miller, Amy (Mike Tunley) Miller; grandchildren: Lindsay (Jeffrey) Burch, Ashley (Randy) Hill, Stephanie (Brandon) LeRoy, Halie and Shane Miller, Alek Attaway, Brittany and Brendon (Allie) Barres, and Josh (Bonnie Fires) Beck; great grandchildren: Kinlee, Madison, Emerly, and Harper Burch, Braylon and Jayda Hill, Stella LeRoy, Cooper Ambrose and David Beck; sister: Marlene Mables, sister in law: Dorothy Hubright; brother in law: Paul Miller; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) November 29, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  Funeral service will be held on (Thursday) November 30, 2023 at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson American Legion Post #394.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

