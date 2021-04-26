Miller, Mary Ellen

ONTARIO: Mary Ellen passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the age of 80. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Mary DeMarse and her brother, David DeMarse. She is survived by her only daughter Wendy (Joe) Stramonine; and her grandchildren, Brandon, Bryan, Nicole, and Dominic; brother, Bill (Sharon) DeMarse; several nieces and nephews.

After retiring from Kodak, Mary Ellen began working at Wegmans and stayed there for 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends while camping at Brennan Beach and Turning Stone. Mary Ellen had a love for many things including playing cards weekly with friends, knitting/crocheting, and most of all being with her family. She will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation, Friday, April 30th from 4-7PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1960 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. In an effort to comply with social distancing mandates, we ask that you, if able, please click on the RSVP button to reserve a time to attend visitation. A graveside service will be offered on Saturday, May 1st., at 10AM, at the Calvary Cemetery (St. Mary’s of the Lake Church) Walworth Road, Ontario, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.