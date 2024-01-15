Miller, Norbert D. 

MACEDON: Norbert D. Miller passed away peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family on January 11, 2024, at age 81. He was predeceased by his mother, Gladys Miller; father, Ernest Miller; father-in-law, Jim Youngman; brothers-in-law, Bill Youngman, G.D. Youngman, and Daniel Birdwell; sister-in-law, Jerilynn Miller.

Norbert is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathy Miller; children, Mikala Miller, McKenna Miller, Susan (Paul) Meyer, Jennifer (Robert DiMarco) Cook, Pamela Miller, and Christopher (Brandon Sowash) Miller; brother, Darryl Miller; sister, Diane Birdwell; mother-in-law, Shirley Youngman; sisters-in-law Cindy (Mike) Schuth, Sandy (John) Ellis, and Dawn Youngman; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; many, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Norb had a love for teaching and coaching. He taught Physical Education at the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District, and after retirement became the Macedon Recreation Director. Norb was happiest when mowing his lawn, hanging out on his deck with family, listening/playing music, watching the Yankees, and being at Bullis Park surrounded by children playing soccer.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday, January 18 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service will be held for family and close friends at the same location on Friday, January 19 at 10 AM, followed by a burial at the Macedon Village Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Norbert may be made to the Palmyra-Macedon Athletic Department in care of Jim Sapienza, 127 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to the Macedon Recreation Department, 32 Main St., Macedon, NY 14502.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Norbert’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.