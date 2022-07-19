Powered by Dark Sky
July 19th 2022, Tuesday
×
Miller, Pamela D. 

by WayneTimes.com
July 19, 2022

WOLCOTT: Age 54, passed away on Sunday July 17th, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Pam was born to Dave and Vera F Sessler on December 1, 1967 in Syracuse, NY. 

Pamela is survived by her husband, Edward (Bud) Miller Jr.; three daughters, Amanda, Bonnie (Bryan Shumway), and Christina (Collin Bolton); son, David (DJ) Miller; granddaughter, Rory; parents, David and Vera F Sessler; sister, Judy (Dan Ennis); brother, Michael Sessler; and several nieces and nephews. 

Pam had a passion for animals, especially dogs. She had a smile that would light up a room. She was known for her kindness and big heart not only to people, but to animals as well. She was a strong woman and would do anything for anyone of her family members or friends. Her presence was felt when she entered a room. She could make that funny joke that would just get you to laugh.

Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am – 1:00pm, Saturday, July 23rd at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Her funeral service will follow at 1:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

Local Weather

