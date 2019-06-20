Obituaries
Miller, Robert Lewis
PALMYRA: Tragically and unexpectedly passed away on June 14, 2019 at age 35. Robert will be missed by his loving parents, William and Kelly Miller, his sisters, Nichole (Chris) Peters and Sarah (Jeremy) Frohm, his nieces and nephews, Elijah, Noah, Jackson and Mackenzie. Robert is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. For Robert’s gathering, his family would appreciate everyone to wear casual and colorful attire. If you wish, please bring photos, memories and mementos to share. Family and friends may gather to share memories from 1-4 PM on Sunday (June 23) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo please visit Robert’s tribute wall on www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In his memory, continue to share Rob’s beauty and love throughout your journey in life.
