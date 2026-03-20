PALMYRA: Milliken, Jack R.; 82, died on Thurs., March 19, 2026. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Sat., April 4 at Zion Episcopal Church in Palmyra. A reception will follow the service in the church dining hall. Please consider donations in Jack’s memory to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Jack was born on March 19, 1944 in Lyons, NY the son of Francis and Lillian Darrin Milliken. He was a graduate of Lyons High School and M.C.C. School of Nursing. Jack and the former Susan Williams were married on Sept. 16, 1972 in Newark, NY. Jack retired from the florist business after achieving 50 years of service as the owner of the Settler’s Post Florist in Palmyra. In his younger days he enjoyed fly fishing with his nephew Randy. Jack could be counted on for a good card game, baking, cooking and entertaining his friends and family as well as caring for his beloved cats.

Jack is predeceased by his wife Susie; sisters and brothers-in-law Lylia (Bob) Smith and Betty (Carl) Gard; brothers and sisters-in-law Frank (Nina) Milliken and Kenny (Doris) Milliken; brother-in-law Harvey Williams. He is survived by his sons Jack Milliken and Darrin Milliken; grandchildren Jackson Milliken and Peyton Gingrich; sisters-in-law Nancy (John) Smith and Sandy Williams.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com