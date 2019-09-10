Milliman, Anna B.

PALMYRA/NEWARK: Age 79, died Monday Sept. 9, 2019. Friends may call Thursday Sept. 12, 2019, 5-7pm at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services will be on Friday Sept. 13, at 1 pm, at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery. Memorials to Palmyra Reformed Church. Anna was born in Holland, November 21, 1939, daughter of Peter & Pietertje Bevaart Benne. She was a dental assistant & bookkeeper for Dr. Marissa in Newark, & Dr. Bartel in Webster, & did bookkeeping for Colacino Bowling in Newark. She was a long time member of Palmyra Reformed Church. She was an avid bowler. She belonged to East Palmyra Ladies Auxiliary Fire Dept. Survived by one brother Arie Benne of Newark & sister Marie Otto of Palmyra, nieces, & nephews: Ron (Christine), Jim (Vicki), Peter (Theresa) Benne, Christine (Dave) Kier, Pat Butler, John Benne, step daughter Susan (Jack) Stone of Lyons 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Jim on July 15, 2014 , & nephew Bruce Otto. visit www.puaterifunerals.com