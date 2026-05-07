Milliman, Dale Diane (Douglass)

Wolcott: Dale Diane (Douglass) Milliman passed away on April 5th, 2026, after a short illness, in Zephyrhills, Florida. By her side was her loving husband, Roger Milliman and her brother, Chuck Douglass.

Dale was born on April 29th, 1952. A devoted wife, mother, and sister, she loved spending time with family and friends, having parties and get-togethers in their barn. She also loved spending the cold winter in Florida where she spent time learning crafts and socializing. Her passions, outside of family, were jewelry making and diamond art. She especially loved making jewelry for family and friends.

Dale is pre-deceased by her father, Chuck Douglass, Sr, her mother, Evelyn (Rathbun) Webster, her stepfather, Joseph Webster, and her brother, Ronnie Douglass. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Roger Milliman, brother Chuck Douglass, Stepbrothers, Ron (Carol) Webster, Dennis Webster, Joe (Angie) Webster, Jr, Dale (Sandy) Webster. Also, her children, Donald Brown, Jr of Wolcott. Tonja (Mark) Devito of Clyde, Jason Brown of Wolcott, and step-children Stephanie Thompson of Layton, Utah, Robert (Laura) Milliman, Audrea Anderson of Oil City, PA, as well as, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family that she “adopted” over the years.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at their event barn at 7015 Lawville Rd, Wolcott, NY, on May 17th, 2-6 pm.