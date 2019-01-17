Obituaries
Milliman, Monica
MACEDON: Monica entered into rest Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at age 84. Monica was born in Canandaigua, NY on March 20, 1934 to the late Albert and Harriett Crowley. She was also predeceased by her husband, Willard Milliman and several siblings. Monica is survived by her 2 sons, Andy (Stacey) Milliman of Fairport, NY and Terrance (Renee) of Seneca Falls, NY; daughter, Cynthia (Brian) Dowling of Milton, VT; seven grandchildren, Kylie, Trevor, Waverly and Linley Milliman and Ryan, Taylor and Grace Dowling; brothers, Fran (Sally) Crowley and Hugh (Joan) Crowley; several nieces and nephews and friends. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Friday (January 18) from 4-6 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 rte.31, Macedon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Saturday (January 19) at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in St. Patrick’s Church, 52 Main St, Macedon, NY. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.
