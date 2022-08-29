Milliman, Terry M. 

SENECA FALLS: Terry M. Milliman, 53, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 26, 2022, with his family at his side.

Born in Geneva, NY on August 3, 1969 to the late Willard and Monica Milliman. He was raised and educated in Geneva, NY and then Macedon, NY, graduating from Palmyra-Macedon Central School in 1988. Terry owned and operated TNT Furniture Store from 1991 to 2003. From 2003 to 2008 he was a furniture representative for World Sleep Products until he changed careers and began managing grocery stores. From 2008 to 2011 Terry worked as the store manager at Aldi, and then assistant store manager at Price Rite. Terry finished his career at Tops Friendly Markets from 2011 until 2019.

Terry is survived by his children that were his pride and joy, Kylie Milliman, New York City, NY, and Trevor Milliman, Utica, NY (mother of his children Kristine Milliman); brother Andy (Stacey) Milliman and sister Cyndi (Brian) Dowling and his partner Renee Bush and her children Timothy (Darnae) Bush, Eric (Megan) Bush and Kyle (Adrianne) Bush; Uncle Gary (Linda) Milliman Waterloo, NY, Aunt Sandra (David) Ridley, Waterloo, NY, Aunt Alice (James) McGuane, Patricia (Richard) Bishop, David (Nancy) Milliman, Uncle Hugh (Joan) Crowley, Uncle Fran (Sally) Crowley, and many cousins, nieces and nephew.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (August 29) at Saint Mary’s Church, 25 Center St, Waterloo, NY at 11:00 AM burial will immediately follow at St Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 25 Center St, Waterloo, NY 13165.