Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 21st 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Milliman, Thomas R. 

by WayneTimes.com
April 20, 2023

LYONS: Thomas R. Milliman, age 90 of Hillcrest Dr. died Thursday April 20, 2023. Friends may call Monday April 24, 2023, 11 AM - 1 PM , at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be held at 1 PM, burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to a charity of one’ s choice. 

Tom was born in Lyons, August 15, 1932, son of Alfred & Crystal Wilbert Milliman. He worked 32 years for the NYS Canal System. He served in the Air Force and was a life member of the Lyons VFW Post, and the American Legion. 

Survived by his wife: Janet Litzelman Milliman, daughter: Cathleen ( Cathy) Milliman of Farmington. Predeceased by brothers: William, James, Francis, Charles, Herbert, & Robert, Sister; Eileen.Visit Legacy.Com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Milliman, Thomas R. 

LYONS: Thomas R. Milliman, age 90 of Hillcrest Dr. died Thursday April 20, 2023. Friends may call Monday April 24, 2023, 11 AM - 1 PM , at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be held at 1 PM, burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to a charity […]

Read More
Blance, Hazel Sadie

LYONS: Died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the age of 86. Hazel is survived by her children: Lin Applegarth, Charles (Bibiana) Applegarth, Lori Pool and Frank Gulick Jr.; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her parent William J.H. and Agnes Blance; sisters Nancy Ann, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square