Milliman, Thomas R. 

LYONS: Thomas R. Milliman, age 90 of Hillcrest Dr. died Thursday April 20, 2023. Friends may call Monday April 24, 2023, 11 AM - 1 PM , at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be held at 1 PM, burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to a charity of one’ s choice.

Tom was born in Lyons, August 15, 1932, son of Alfred & Crystal Wilbert Milliman. He worked 32 years for the NYS Canal System. He served in the Air Force and was a life member of the Lyons VFW Post, and the American Legion.

Survived by his wife: Janet Litzelman Milliman, daughter: Cathleen ( Cathy) Milliman of Farmington. Predeceased by brothers: William, James, Francis, Charles, Herbert, & Robert, Sister; Eileen.Visit Legacy.Com