April 29th 2021, Thursday
Mills Jr., James Lee

by WayneTimes.com
April 29, 2021

LYONS: James (Jimbo) L. Mills Jr., 49, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, after a brief courageous battle with cancer. 

Calling hours for family and friends will be from 4 to 6:p.m. on Friday, May 7th at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home Inc, 124 W. Miller St., Newark., NY.   

Jim was born the son of Debra (Davis) Cook and James L. Mills Sr. on November 2, 1971, in Clifton Springs, N.Y. Jimbo will be remembered by his incredible talents to make us laugh, his amazing artwork, and the beautiful music he performed. We will miss our family gatherings with Jimbo singing and playing his guitar as we all gather around to sing along.

Jimbo will be deeply missed by his mother, Debra Cook; step-father, James Cook; siblings Alisha (Juston) Emmrich, Sierra (Jonathon Aumell) Davis, Shad (Andrea) Cook, Stanleigh (Teisha) Cook and Benjamin (Sonja) Cook; His father, James Mills Sr.; step-mother, Debria Mills; siblings Ryan Mills, Kelly Mills (Chris), Joshua (Ginny) Jackson, Caprice Cahill (Richard), Justin Rotach (Segwan); many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.  

Predeceased by his sisters Stacy Mills and Jessica Douglas. 

“When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind”

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, in Jimbo’s memory.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

