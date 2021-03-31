Mills, Marilyn J.

NEWARK: Marilyn J. Mills, 87, passed away after a brief illness at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Please join the family for Marilyn’s graveside service at 11 a.m. (May 22) at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 Marilyn’s memory.

Marilyn was born the daughter of the late Irving and Louise (Galen) Feiock on Wednesday, March 8, 1933, in Lyons, NY. Marilyn enjoyed watching old movies on tv, and socializing with staff and friends at the Terrace at Newark, where she lived. Most of all, Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Marilyn will be remembered by her children James (Debria) Mills, Shirley (Ken Magee) Mills-Scheetz, Richard Lee (Barb) Mills, William Howard (Marie) Mills, and Kathleen Mills-Groom; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Shirley (Bob) Mott.

Marilyn was predeceased by her siblings Fred (Edith) Feiock, Gloria Quinn; father of her children, William Howard Mills, II.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Terrace at Newark and Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare for Marilyn’s excellent care.

Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

