Miner, Betty

NEWARK: Affectionately known as MOM, Grandma, and Aunt Betty, she was born in Macedon NY on October 22, 1938 to Herman and Dorothy Plumb. Betty was Born on the Plumb family farm with her sisters and brothers. She enjoyed many aspects of the farm, especially her horse Tony. Betty Passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her life revolved around her most precious commodities; her husband of many years, Charles W. Miner Jr. (predeceased in January 2020), Her children James Tyler( Elaine), Jeff Tyler (Karen), Ron “Buddy” Tyler(Patti), and daughter Ginny Miner whom she waited patiently for, for many years to dress in girly dresses, only for her to love jeans. Her most prized, proud moments were with her grandchildren Josh, Seth, and Megan Tyler whom she held dear to her heart. Betty was not only a mother, but also a teacher to whoever happened to cross her path. Her main job throughout her life was mother and housewife, a job that can’t be overrated. She spent most of her time giving selflessly to those around her. Cooking many meals, baking and making things with her hands. She had this ability to make each one of us feel like we were her favorite. We each grew up thinking individually that we were the favorite one, but she loved us all the same. Her lessons to us about life were majorly influenced by her capacity for forgiveness and the importance of love for family. Hard work was instilled by both Mom and Dad. They were equal partners and it showed throughout their lives together. We can’t forget the many dogs and how her love for them was as strong as it was for humans. Mom had many people in her life, too numerous to count; friends, relatives, and sometimes strangers that she took into her world and treated them as though they belonged to the family. She affected those around her with peace and love, tirelessly giving to others. Whether known as Mom, Betty, or Grandma she will be missed and forever embedded in our hearts. A special thanks to the two Angels who helped our family through this difficult time. You know who you are. We also would like to thank the many doctors and nursing staff for their tireless work through all these difficult times at FF Thompson Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic. At the request of Betty, private services were held for the immediate family. Memorial services to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Betty can be made to Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.