Miner II, Marvin Clark “Marv”

IRONDEQUOIT/MACDON:Born November 8th, 1968, passed on December 17, 2021 in Irondequoit, NY. Marvin was predeceased by his loving mother, Betty Jean “Lilley” Miner and his doting aunt, Velda Miner. He is survived by his teenage daughters, Rielyn and Elora and their mother, Teri “Denman” Miner; brother Andrew (Suzanne) Miner; sister Marlea (Robert) Howcroft, several nieces and nephews, his father Marvin (Flora Straight) Miner; uncle Alan Dugdale, many cousins, and his devoted canine companions, Molly and Moxie.

Marv was raised in Macedon, NY and graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1987 where he was a star trumpet player and vocalist, also serving as drum major for the marching band. He spent several summers marching with the Rochester Patriots Drum and Bugle Corps. Marv pursued his love of music at Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, but chose to leave to pursue his other passion, flying. He attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK where he earned his private and multi-engine licenses as well as becoming a certified flight instructor. In 1991, Marv enlisted in the New York Air National Guard and became a F-16 crew chief. He continued to pursue his love of flying and was selected to become a F-16 pilot for NYANG. He transitioned to active duty in the United States Air Force to complete his training, graduating Officer Candidate School in 1994 and earning his USAF pilot’s wings in 1995, where he also earned honors for meritorious service in the location and rescue of a fellow pilot. He eventually transitioned to the position of Communications Officer for the Northeast Air Defense sector before being honorably discharged.

Marvin continued his education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. A lifelong learner, he also earned a Masters Degree in School Business Administration from SUNY Brockport and was certified as a New York State School Business Administrator. He returned to school, this time at SUNY Oswego, earning a Masters degree in Education and was state certified as a Business and Career teacher. He combined his love of motorcycles and teaching as a rider coach/motorcycle safety instructor with Learn2Ride. At the time of his passing, Marv was a Service Assurance Analyst for Crown Castle.

Marv passed his love of music to his daughters. Rielyn sings and plays the trumpet and Ellie is studying the violin. He continued to share his talents a member of Prime Time Brass playing the trumpet, and singing with the Rochester Oratorio Society.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 29th from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY with a memorial service to follow at 7PM. Graveside services will be held privately at a later date. Contributions in Marv’s memory may be directed to The Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps at www.cadets.org. One of his few regrets in life was not marching with the then Garfield Cadets when he had the opportunity, but he remained a lifelong fan. Donations may also be made in his name to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(1-800-273-8255) at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.