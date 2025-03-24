What are you looking for?

Miner, John E.

March 24, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

 SODUS: John E. Miner, 73, passed away, Monday, March 17, 2025.

Calling hours,were Friday, March 21, from 5 to 8 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus. A funeral service was Saturday, March 22 at 11 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider memorial contributions to Cracker Box Palace Shelter, P.O. Box 174, Alton, NY 14413. 

Please visit Norton Funeral Home website for a full obituary.

John was born May 16, 1951 in Sodus, the son of the late C. Rodney and Lucille J. (Jewell) Miner. He was a graduate of North Rose High School, Thiel College in Pennsylvania and the Bowman Technical School. There he took a two year jewelry class and hand engraving class. John completed the, two year jewelry class in ten months. John worked for several jewelry shops in the area before working for Richards and West Jewelry Store in E. Rochester where he became a partner.  He was still working in the company at the time of his death. 

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth. “Betsy” (Partiss) Miner; son Philip H. Miner; sisters Joyce (Dwane) Small, and Sue Moore; brother Hugh (Kathy) Miner; Sister-in-laws Annie Oster, Shelly (Wayne) Ritzel; brothers-in-law Tom Partiss and Jason (Casey) Ott; father-in-law Dave Partiss; many nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Dick Moore and Bob Oster.

