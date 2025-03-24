Miner, John E.

SODUS: John E. Miner, 73, passed away, Monday, March 17, 2025.

John was born May 16, 1951 in Sodus, the son of the late C. Rodney and Lucille J. (Jewell) Miner. He was a graduate of North Rose High School, Thiel College in Pennsylvania and the Bowman Technical School. There he took a two year jewelry class and hand engraving class. John completed the, two year jewelry class in ten months. John worked for several jewelry shops in the area before working for Richards and West Jewelry Store in E. Rochester where he became a partner. He was still working in the company at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth. “Betsy” (Partiss) Miner; son Philip H. Miner; sisters Joyce (Dwane) Small, and Sue Moore; brother Hugh (Kathy) Miner; Sister-in-laws Annie Oster, Shelly (Wayne) Ritzel; brothers-in-law Tom Partiss and Jason (Casey) Ott; father-in-law Dave Partiss; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Dick Moore and Bob Oster.