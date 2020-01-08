Miner Jr.,Charles W. 

NEWARK: Affectionately known as Charlie, he was born in Macedon, NY on September 2, 1927 to Nina (Finck) and Charles Webster Miner. Charlie passed at the age of 92 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a long and wonderful life. Charlie will be missed by his adoring wife, Betty A. (Plumb) Miner as well as his three sons Jim Tyler (Elaine Groescup), Jeff Tyler (Karen Frey), and Ron Tyler (Patti Myers) and his daughter, Ginny Miner. He was grandfather of three: Josh, Seth and Megan Tyler. Three sisters, Virginia (Duane) Benson, Velda Miner, and Verna (Bill) Leisenring predecease Charlie. One brother, Marvin (Betty) Miner and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, survives him. Charlie was inducted into the army in Rochester, NY September 1950 at the age of 23. He served in Combat – Korea as 1st artilleryman in the 25th Infantry Division (Tropic Lightning), 1st Battalion – 27th Regiment (Wolfhounds) D company. He was transferred to the Army Reserve in June 1952 and honorably discharged October 1956. Charlie’s main job through life was driving trucks until he married Betty in August 1970 and became a father. He could fix anything, although it might not be pretty when he was done. With the help of his wife, who was one hell of a cook and baker, he could barbeque a chicken (on his home-made pit) like no one else. As the son of a farmer, with the help of the entire family, he produced a bountiful garden of vegetables every summer. As a hunter, he always brought home a deer or two which Betty turned into delicious meals every winter. An active life was all Charlie knew until being diagnosed with lung cancer. The fight slowed him down. However, it did not stop him, and he won. After doctors estimated he had 10 years left to live, Charlie defied them and stuck around for nearly 20, which speaks to the true nature of the man he was. He was forceful and a fighter. He was stubborn and willful. He was not a quitter and did not know what it meant to give up, as proven by the many challenges he faced and surpassed throughout his life. Charlie was known to help friends and family as often as he could and was willing to give the last dollar out of his wallet if that is what it took. Charlie… Dad… will be missed always and loved forever. At the wishes of Charlie, private services will be held for only immediate family, with a memorial service to be planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Charlie’s name to Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic in Clifton Springs, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.