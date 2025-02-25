Miner, Marvin C. "Marv"

PALMYRA/MACEDON, NY: Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2025 at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Betty Miner; son Marvin Miner II; siblings Virginia Benson, Velda Miner, Verna Leisenring, and Charles Miner.

Marv is survived by his children, Andrew (Suzanne) Miner and Marlea (Robert) Howcroft; grandchildren, Andrea, Joshua, Ian, Kyle, Kathryn, Lacey, Jada, Rielyn and Ellie; great grandchildren, Jason, Emily, Kayla and Myles. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, his loving companion in recent years, Flora Straight and many dear friends.

Born, and raised, in Macedon, Marv graduated from high school in 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, including a tour in Korea, where he achieved the rank of Corporal. In 1956, he married Betty, and together they owned and operated Miner’s Variety Store in Macedon for 13 years, serving their community. Following the store’s closure, Marv transitioned into a long and fulfilling career with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 25 years of service. For many years, Marv was a member of the Macedon Fire Department and Macedon Ambulance.

A natural socializer, Marv was warm, outgoing, and loved making people laugh. He cherished time spent with friends over coffee, contributing his time and talents to the Macedon Historical Society, the Macedon Center Cemetery, and attending family gatherings. Marv was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where his faith remained an important part of his life.

A private burial will take place at the Macedon Center Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Marv’s memory may contribute to St. John Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY 14425. To leave a condolence, please visit the tribute wall on Marv’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.