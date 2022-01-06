Powered by Dark Sky
Miner, Mary Dyson

by WayneTimes.com
January 6, 2022

NEWARK: Mary Dyson Miner, 82, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the DeMay Living Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.  Burial will be in Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a later date.  

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 165 E. Union St., Newark, NY 14513.

Mary was born in Clifton Springs, NY on December 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Fred and Lucille Wiebeld Dyson.  She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1957.  Mary was a long time communicate of St. Michael Church. She retired from Honeoye Central Schools where she was the Athletic Secretary and had also been the school switchboard operator. Mary enjoyed bowling, camping, playing cards with family and friends, reading and working on crafts. For many years, she delivered Meals on Wheels in Ontario and Wayne Counties. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joys.

She is survived by her husband Edward, son Michael VanDeWalle, daughters Cheryl (Bob) Brannan, Kimberly (Jerry) Baker, Christina VanDeWalle; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her parents Fred and Lucile Dyson; daughter Betsy Briggs; grandson Zachary Briggs and a sister Barbara. 

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

