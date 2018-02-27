Miner, Velda Marie

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
LYONS: Passed away on February 6, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her fiance, Robert F. Fague; sister Virginia N. Benson; niece Cheryl L. Leisenring; brothers-in-law, Duane Benson and William Leisenring and sister-in-law Betty L. Miner. Velda is survived by her sister Verna M. Leisenring; brothers, Charles W. (Betty) Miner and Marvin C. Miner. Velda loved her family so very much and will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends met over the years through her Avon business and her membership at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Farmington. A memorial service will be offered at 11 AM on Saturday March 17, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY. Interment will be in the spring at Rose Cemetery. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices to leave a condolence, light a candle, upload a photo or order a floral tribute.

