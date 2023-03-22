Minier, Phyllis

WOLCOTT: Phyllis Minier, 93, passed away Wednesday March 15, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital.

Phyllis was born on May 11 1929 in Huron NY, the daughter of the late George and Victorine (Younglove) Larkin. She worked at Streeter’s on main Street Wolcott and retired as an assembler at Zerox in Webster.

She is survived by her daughter Daphne Kay Dudus; a son Don Minier; sisters Lucretia (Morris) Verkest and Dorinda Roberts; grandchildren Vince Lindow Jr, Lisa (Brad) Hickman, Lisa White (James Wharmby), Joseph (Doan) Dowling, Adam (Kristen) Millis, Kristine (Eric) Bliss, Melissa (Michael) Crum; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd “Jake” Minier; her sisters Beverly Howland, Artus Larkin, Bobbi Keeton; a brother Willis Larkin; a brother in law Donny Roberts; a son-in-law Charles Dudus; a daughter-in-law Carol Minier; and a grandchild Misty Minier.