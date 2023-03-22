Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 22nd 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Minier, Phyllis

by WayneTimes.com
March 22, 2023

WOLCOTT: Phyllis Minier, 93, passed away Wednesday March 15, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital.

Phyllis was born on May 11 1929 in Huron NY, the daughter of the late George and Victorine (Younglove) Larkin. She worked at Streeter’s on main Street Wolcott and retired as an assembler at Zerox in Webster.

She is survived by her daughter Daphne Kay Dudus; a son Don Minier; sisters Lucretia (Morris) Verkest and Dorinda Roberts; grandchildren Vince Lindow Jr, Lisa (Brad) Hickman, Lisa White (James Wharmby), Joseph (Doan) Dowling, Adam (Kristen) Millis, Kristine (Eric) Bliss, Melissa (Michael) Crum; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Lloyd “Jake” Minier; her sisters Beverly Howland, Artus Larkin, Bobbi Keeton; a brother Willis Larkin; a brother in law Donny Roberts; a son-in-law Charles Dudus; a daughter-in-law Carol Minier; and a grandchild Misty Minier.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Furman, Dorothy "Dot" 

NEWARK: Dorothy "Dot" Furman, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a brief illness. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Private burial at Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider […]

Read More
Minier, Phyllis

WOLCOTT: Phyllis Minier, 93, passed away Wednesday March 15, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital. Phyllis was born on May 11 1929 in Huron NY, the daughter of the late George and Victorine (Younglove) Larkin. She worked at Streeter’s on main Street Wolcott and retired as an assembler at Zerox in Webster. She is survived by […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square