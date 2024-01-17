Minier, Wilma J. 

NEWARK: Wilma J. Minier, 84, passed away at home on Sunday, January 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Please join her family at 5 p.m. on Friday, January, 26, 2024, at the American Legion Marion Memorial Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd, Marion, NY 14505 for Wilma’s celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Nation Audubon Society by visiting https://act.audubon.org or the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Wilma.

Wilma McKane was born on Saturday, September 16, 1939, in Cortland, NY, to the late George and Catherine (Rice) McKane. Raised in the Webster area, she graduated from Webster High School in the class of 1958. After high school, Wilma married William, her lifelong love. They initially moved to Marion but eventually settled in Newark, where they purchased a home and raised their family.

Wilma’s professional journey included working at Sarah Coventry, working with her brother at McKane Sporting Goods, and later dedicating over three decades to providing loving daycare for children in her own home. Through this role, she became affectionately known as the "neighborhood mother."

Beyond her work, Wilma found joy in various activities such as camping, snowmobiling, and passionately watching her son race stock cars. Her love for animals was evident, and she cherished moments spent with her family, emphasizing the importance of family ties throughout her life.

Wilma will be remembered by her husband of sixty-five years, William; her children, William J. (Yvonne) Minier, Debbie Tuttle and Brian Minier; grandchildren, Justin (Alisha), Ethan (Teagan), Jimmy (Kiersten), Sarah (Casey), Hannah, McKayla (Jason), Michael and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Chase, Adalyn, Ezra, Chloe, Della, Charlotte, and Soren; many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth McKane

