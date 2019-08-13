Minnamon, Alice (Barbara)

MARION: Entered into rest on August 10, 2019 at the age of &81. Predeceased by son, Richard, daughter, Barbara (Sue Sue); parents, Conrad & Alice Schultz; brother & sister, Dick & Betty Schultz; survived by loving children, Randall (Donna), Robert (Lois), Shelley (Bill) Walters; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many more that adopted her as their grandma. Dogs, Trouble, Gizmo; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4PM till 7PM Wednesday at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY where the Funeral will be held at 7PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com