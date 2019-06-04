Obituaries
Minnamon, Phyllis J.
MANCHESTER/PALMYRA: Entered into rest with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Minnamon; step children, Sue and Richard Minnamon; mother, Margaret (DeVries-Burgess) DeVisser and father, William Burgess; brothers, Kenneth and Donald Burgess. Survived by her children, Sharon (Tim) VanGorder, Bonnie (Michael Jablon) Peters, Tim (Ann) Vollertsen, Todd (Cindy) Vollertsen;step children, Randy, Robbie, and Shelley Minnamon; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 5-7PM, Friday at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion where the funeral service will be held Friday 7PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Creek Church, 3700 Rt. 31, Palmyra, NY 14522. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
Sodus Central’s Tuck Everlasting Wins Big
The talented cast and crew of Sodus Central’s Spring musical received honors galore for their production of Tuck Everlasting. This...
Newark brings home 12 Elenbe Awards
It was another spectacular night this year for Newark High School as it walked away with another dozen ELENBE awards...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Minnamon, Phyllis J.
MANCHESTER/PALMYRA: Entered into rest with her family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Minnamon; step children,...
Michaud, Thomas G.
WEBSTER: Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 57. Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Dorothy Michaud. He leaves his children; Mandy...
Lux, Dorothy B.
MACEDON: Dorothy Myrtle Burghdurf Lux passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in her home at the age of...