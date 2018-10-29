Minnamon, Richard C.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest with his family by his side at the age of 60. He is predeceased by his father, Charles, sister, Barbara Elaine (Sue Sue). Survived by his daughters, Cari (Senica) Barney; and Bonnie Minnamon; grandchildren, Christian and Ciara Barney; Darius and Liam Minnamon; mother, A. Barbara Minnamon; siblings, Randy (Donna), Robert (Lois), Shelley (Bill) Walters; Bonnie Peters; Sharon (Tim) VanGorder; Tim (Ann) Vollertson; and Todd (Cindy) Vollertson; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and tons of friends. Richard was an accomplished actor/singer/dancer with the Neighborhood Acting Company (NAC). Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday 4-7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, where the memorial service will be held 7PM Tues. immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hosp., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com