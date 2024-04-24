Minns, John C.

SODUS: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at age 82. Predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Mary Minns and his brother, Earl. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Phoebe; children, John (Cindy Sawday), Kristen (Gerry) Felluca, Brian; grandchildren, Jaron and Morgan.

John was a respected fruit grower in Wayne County for 39 years. He was President of the Sodus Rotary Club from 1984-1985 and it was at that time he received the Paul Harris Fellow Award. In 1985 he received the Robert Meacham Memorial for the outstanding service in the Fruit Industry.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: American Heart Association, 510 State St., Unit 5, Rochester, NY 14608. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.