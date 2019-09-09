Minutolo, Virginia R

PORT ORANGE FL.: Age 83, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 5, 2019. She was born in Lyons, NY on June 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Peter and Theona (Parker) Renzi. Mrs. Minutolo received her nursing degree at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY, she received a bachelor’s degree from Brockport State, Brockport, NY and she earned her Masters Degree in Public Health Administration from St. Joseph’s College in Standich, Maine. She worked for over 30 years for the Finger Lakes DDSO in NY. Virginia was an accomplished pianist learning to play as a teenager and she played in many churches and organizations throughout New York and here in the Daytona Area. She was a member of the Newark-Arcadia NY Historical Society and a served on the board of the Newark-Wayne Hospital. She moved to the Port Orange area and was a member of the Daytona Symphony Guild, was on the Committee of Friends of the Library Daytona Beach and a member of the AAUW for several years. Mrs. Minutolo was the wife of the late Peter Minuloto and is survived by her daughter and her husband, Mary and Timothy (Ted) Burnell, her son Michael Minutolo, her grandchildren; Kyle Burnell, Kayla Peaty Johnson, Kristopher Burnell, Ashley (Burnell) Wise, Michelle Minutolo, Michael, Jr. and Marc Minutolo. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Mallorie and Mariella Minuloto and Onnaleigha Johnson, her sister Louise and Dr. David Colburn and several nieces and nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL . A Prayer Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the Chapel. Burial will be at 1:30PM Thursday September 12, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Because Virginia had a great passion for animals, please make any donations in her memory to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 or visit their Website at halifaxhumanesocirty.org., or to a favorite organization of your choice. On line memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com