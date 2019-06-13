Powered by Dark Sky
October 11th 2020, Sunday
Minwell, Esther "Essie"

by WayneTimes.com
June 13, 2019

PROSPER, TEXAS: Esther “Essie” Minwell, formally of Ontario, New York, born in Herkimer, New York, went home to the Lord and her husband and soul mate, Jack on June 12, 2019. Essie left us peacefully in her sleep. She was born on January 20, 1939 to Jefferson W. and Thelma (Lott) Pierce. To Essie, no one was a stranger. She took care of others her whole life – caring for her family, watching neighborhood children, caring for ailing parents, and offering a loving hug to anyone who welcomed it. She was an avid writer, used shorthand, playing nickel slots, and enjoyed get-away weekends with Jack. Some of her favorite places include Lake Baskatong, Quebec and Niagara Falls. She loved collecting diamonds from Herkimer mines. Essie was involved with the Williamson Microd Club where she ran the concession stand and ordered all the trophies and weekly ribbons for the race winner. She took care of everything. Essie leaves behind her sons, Kevin Minwell and wife, Linda and Keith Minwell and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Lake and wife, Ratsamy, Cody, Linnea, Jack, Alyssa, and Kelsey; great-grandson, Calum; her twin brother, Les; sister-in-law, Kay, sister, Loretta; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Minwell; brother, George Pierce; and sister, Mildred Odell. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Rhea’s Mill Baptist Church in Prosper, Texas. Memorial donations may be made in Essie’s honor to Guide Dog Foundations for the Blind at guidedog.org.

