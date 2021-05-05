Mitchell, Joseph Ambrose

NEWARK: Joseph Ambrose Mitchell, 37, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home in Newark.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in his name may be made to his son Jordan Mitchell, 411 Murray St., Newark, NY 14513.

Mr. Mitchell was born in Auburn, NY on October 10, 1983 the son of Richard and Linda Rich Mitchell. He most recently worked at Wayne ARC. In the past he had worked at Spinco in Newark and BLG Auction House in Clyde. He loved hunting and had a passion for fishing.

Joe is survived by his parents; a son Jordan Ippolito Mitchell; a stepdaughter Shania Kelley, a stepson Ryan Brothers; two sisters Wendy (Ron) Butler, Kristy (Bobby) Buck; a brother David Brown; a grandfather Joseph Rich; a grandmother Beatrice Mitchell; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandmother Arlene Rich; grandfather Robert Mitchell; a stepfather Robert Snyder.

