Mitchell, Jr., James

Ontario: James Mitchell, 64, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, 2026 at his home.

Friends and family are invited to call, Saturday, April 25 from 3 - 6 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus.

James was born on May 31, 1961, in Sanford, Florida, the son of James and Martha (Smith) Mitchell. He was employed for 20 years in shipping and receiving at Motts in Williamson. James proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1980 to 1984. He was decorated with several medals and was especially proud of earning his Rifle Marksman Badge.

James enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and playing cards with friends. He was also a champion powerlifter, earning numerous trophies throughout his years of competition.

James is survived by his mother, Martha; his life partner, Amy Burke; his son, Marcus Mitchell; sisters Tammy Mitchell and Pearlie Jenkins; brothers Bennie (Kristine) Mitchell and Joel Mitchell; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, James Mitchell; his daughter, Melissa (2019); his brothers Kennie and Earl; and his sister Rosemary.