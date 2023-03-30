Mitchell, Linda M. 

NEWARK: Linda M. Mitchell, 67, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Clifton Springs Hospital with her loved ones by her side.

Funeral celebrations will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Linda was born in Auburn NY, on August 3, 1955 the daughter of the late Joseph and Arlene Squires Rich. After high school she became a LPN. Eventually she found her way into the restaurant business. She owned and operated The Clyde Erie Diner for many years.

She is survived by three children Wendy (Ron) Butler, David Brown, Kristy (Bobby) Buck; two step children Nicole (Thomas) Romano and Lindsey Snyder; seventeen grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers Joseph and Michael Rich; a sister Pamela Kudla. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Snyder and a son Joseph Mitchell.

