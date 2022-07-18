Mitchell, Polly C. 

NEWARK: Polly C. Mitchell, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Laurel House with her family by her side.

The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Polly’s funeral service will follow calling at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513, in memory of Polly.

Polly was born the daughter of the late Henry and Eva (Hadcock) Gillett on Tuesday, March 6, 1945, in Wolcott, NY, graduating from Wolcott High School in 1963. Polly married her husband in September 1964. She retired from the Newark School District after thirty-three years as the lunch lady. Polly enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casino, and cooking. She adored spending time with her family hosting “Sunday Dinners” weekly with her kids and grandchildren.

Polly will be remembered by her daughters Karen (Thomas) Hughes and Sandy (Gary) Morris; her grandchildren Ryan (Jamie) Hughes, Gregory (Tiffany) Hughes, and their daughter, Aurora, Stephen Hughes, Lily Morris and Jack Morris; a sister, Kay (Rich) Plante; sister-in-law, Sue Gillett; brother-in-law, Dic Lasher; many nieces and nephews.

Polly was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Mitchell in 2014; her siblings, Upton Gillett and Star Lasher.

