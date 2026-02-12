Mitchinson, Donald (Don)

CUSTER, SOUTH DAKOTA: Donald (Don) Mitchinson, 92, passed away on February 10, 2026, at Monument Health Custer Hospital in Custer, South Dakota.

Born in Cortland, New York, he was a longtime resident of Pringle, South Dakota. Don served in the United States Army and spent his career as an educator. He also worked as a seasonal interpretive ranger with the National Park Service at Wind Cave and Jewel Cave.

After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and volunteering at the 1881 Custer Courthouse Museum, the Pioneer Museum, and the Cold Springs Schoolhouse.

Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

He is survived by his daughter, Anita (Thomas) Richards of Pringle, SD; his sons, John (Rita) Mitchinson of Newark, NY, and Tod (Christine) Mitchinson of Middletown, NJ; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Interment will be arranged by the family at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the Pringle EMS volunteers, Custer Ambulance Service, and the staff of Custer Hospital for their kindness.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD