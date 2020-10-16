Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 16th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Mitich, Arthur

by WayneTimes.com
October 16, 2020

ROCHESTER: Age 58, passed away October 07, 2020. He was born in Rochester, raised in Palmyra NY. Graduate from Palmyra-Macedon HS 1981. Some College for Culinary Arts. Predeceased  by his Parents Louis Mitich, Jr., and Wilma Turner Mitich. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at various companies. He was a great cook, and enjoyed family time with his children.  He is survived by his  sister, Ethel(Mitich) Shaffer (Patrick Pickard) daughter, Jasmine Rose Mitich Benfer, and, Peggy Mitich, sons, Arthur M. Mitich, Jr., and, Louis Mitich,  as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 17, from 2:00-4:00 with a memorial service at 4:00, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Masks and social distancing required. Private burial in spring  www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Mitich, Arthur

ROCHESTER: Age 58, passed away October 07, 2020. He was born in Rochester, raised in Palmyra NY. Graduate from Palmyra-Macedon HS 1981. Some College for Culinary Arts. Predeceased  by his Parents Louis Mitich, Jr., and Wilma Turner Mitich. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at various companies. He was a great cook, and enjoyed […]

Read More
Garzone, Virginia (DiCarlo)

ONTARIO: Passed away in comfort and peace on October 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband, Phil and 7 siblings. Survived by daughters, Diane (Stuart) Beluke and Virginia (Gary) Eaton;  six grandchildren, Karie (Neil) Osterhout, Mark Beluke, Dawn Beluke, Deana (Paul) Jones, Stacy (Fred) Pickering, and Jeremy (Annette) Eaton; several great […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square