Mitich, Arthur

ROCHESTER: Age 58, passed away October 07, 2020. He was born in Rochester, raised in Palmyra NY. Graduate from Palmyra-Macedon HS 1981. Some College for Culinary Arts. Predeceased by his Parents Louis Mitich, Jr., and Wilma Turner Mitich. Prior to retirement, he was a laborer at various companies. He was a great cook, and enjoyed family time with his children. He is survived by his sister, Ethel(Mitich) Shaffer (Patrick Pickard) daughter, Jasmine Rose Mitich Benfer, and, Peggy Mitich, sons, Arthur M. Mitich, Jr., and, Louis Mitich, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 17, from 2:00-4:00 with a memorial service at 4:00, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Masks and social distancing required. Private burial in spring www.catoredcreek.com